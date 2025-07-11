Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson led the Liverpool team outside the church for the funeral of teammate Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have confirmed they will retire the No. 20 shirt in honour of forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash alongside his brother, André Silva, last week.

Jota wore the No. 20 for the duration of his time at Anfield after signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020.

Now, following consultation with his widow, Rute, and family, the club have announced that Jota's squad number will be retired across all levels, including LFC Women and Academy.

The move is designed to recognise not only Jota's contribution on the pitch but also the personal impact he has had on those connected with the football club during his five years on Merseyside, the club said.

"As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters -- and we felt exactly the same way," Michael Edwards, CEO of football for Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, said in a statement Friday.

"It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo's wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention.

Liverpool are retiring the No. 20 jersey in memory of Diogo Jota. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club's history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual. Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.

"By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal -- and therefore never to be forgotten.

"Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us number 20 [Liverpool's 20th English league title], and he wore -- with honour, distinction and affection -- the number 20.

"As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20."

Liverpool are set to play their first game since Jota's death -- a friendly against Championship side Preston North End -- on Sunday.

The Premier League champions' first preseason friendly of the summer could include several first-team players, who reported to training on Tuesday.

The initial planned return to preseason training was delayed, with many players attending Jota's funeral in Portugal this past Saturday.