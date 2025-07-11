Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- As the Club World Cup draws to a close on Sunday, North America's soccer community is celebrating what Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber calls a breakthrough moment for the region.

With more than three million fans attending matches in the past month, Garber said the event had put the United States and its neighbors firmly on the international football map.

"There was so much anticipation leading up to it," Garber told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"Whenever you do something new that changes people's perspective on international competition, there are always questions about how it will come together and what impact it will have."

According to Garber, the inaugural edition of the expanded 32-team tournament has proved to be an "incredible success" and a "proud moment" for everyone involved in North American soccer.

The event, which featured dozens of matches in venues new to such high-profile competitions, drew global attention to the American soccer market -- a market which, Garber said, had long been eager to prove itself.

"We always have a bit of a chip on our shoulder here in the U.S. soccer business," Garber said.

"But the energy and knowledge of our crowds, the diversity and celebratory atmosphere -- they showed the world what we were capable of."

The Club World Cup also provided a critical test run for several stadiums set to host matches during next year's FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

"This was a Herculean task," Garber said, commending FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, for their role in making the event possible.

"I don't think everyone understands how difficult it is to have dozens and dozens of matches, all running several times a week, in stadiums that have never hosted this type of competition."

A crowd of 77,542 watched Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium in the Club World Cup semifinals. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

North American teams made their mark, with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami earning a historic 2-1 victory over Porto in the group stage -- the first time an MLS team has defeated a European club in a competitive match.

MLS sides LAFC and Seattle Sounders also put in strong performances against tough opposition.

"It surprised a lot of people," Garber said. "For decades, we've been trying to show the world we can be an influential, meaningful part of the global soccer conversation."

While acknowledging that Europe's clubs remain dominant on the world stage, Garber believes the Club World Cup offered a platform for emerging clubs and leagues to demonstrate their progress.

"There's a lot of positive things happening in Brazil, in the United States," he said.

"Some of the leagues that don't get as much exposure as the super clubs were able to stand tall."

Despite challenges, including rapid stadium conversions, new ticketing procedures and punishingly hot weather at some matches, the event went off with few hitches.

"Everything wasn't perfect but nothing in life is perfect," Garber said.

"If you strive to make progress every day, to innovate both on and off the field, you can achieve something special. I look forward to seeing what this tournament can be in the future."

Paris Saint-Germain face Chelsea in the tournament's finale in New Jersey on Sunday.