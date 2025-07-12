Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens call out Landon Donovan for his criticism of players pulling out of the USMNT, in the wake of the 4-0 defeat to Switzerland. (2:36)

Al Nassr are looking at United States star Christian Pulisic, while Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté has turned down a contract extension amid interest from Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Al Nassr have identified AC Milan and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic as a possible option to strengthen their attack, Rudy Galetti reports. The Saudi Pro League side are assessing their next steps to bring in the 26-year-old, with the inclusion of 31-year-old centre-back Aymeric Laporte an idea that has been considered. This could see Pulisic link up with Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack for the Riyadh-based club with a FIFA World Cup on home soil at the end of next season.

- Ibrahima Konaté has turned down Liverpool's offer of a contract extension that would keep the centre-back at Anfield until 2030, according to Nicolò Schira, with the 26-year-old's current deal expiring in the summer of 2026. Any concern about the situation will be added to by AS reporting that the France international is on Real Madrid's radar with questions arising about Los Blancos' centre-backs following the Club World Cup.

- VfB Stuttgart have rejected an offer from Bayern Munich worth €40m plus €5m in bonuses for Nick Woltemade, as reported by Sport Bild. The Bavarians are keen to find a replacement for Thomas Müller and have publicly stated that they want to sign the striker, but Stuttgart have made it clear that they will not let the 23-year-old leave easily. Bayern bosses want to meet Stuttgart officials to discuss the deal, but the latter have so far refused and deem the current offer to be far too low as they expect €80m.

- In addition to referencing the Woltemade situation, Sky Sports Deutschland has an update on Bayern Munich's other interests. There have been new phone calls between sporting director Max Eberl and the agent of Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, who would cost around €70m-€80m. The Bavarians are still monitoring Xavi Simons' situation at RB Leipzig -- who want €80m -- but there have been no new concrete talks and there is a similar situation with Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku. Chelsea's Renato Veiga is of interest but Bayern can't sign a centre-back until Kim Min-Jae is moved on. Finally, any package for Real Madrid's Rodrygo will likely be too expensive for them.

- AC Milan are waiting to see how Dusan Vlahovic's situation with Juventus unfolds, according to Calciomercato. The striker's contract expires in 2026 and he wants to stay and leave as a free agent, something the Bianconeri are keen to avoid. The 25-year-old could be open to an early departure but wants a €10m severance package to be shared with his entourage -- he would earn €12m in the season if he stays. Milan can only offer a €6m salary.

- United States men's national team midfielder Malik Tillman has completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen. Read

- Álvaro Carreras has a medical booked ahead of the left-back's move from Benfica to Real Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona are showing the strongest interest in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson despite the Blues' demands of around €50m. (Ekrem Konur)

- Galatasaray have submitted a new proposal to Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen, offering an immediate €40m with €35m in instalments. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus could sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho regardless of Francisco Conceição's situation, with the Bianconeri offering €10m with €5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old. (Sky Sports Italia)

- After leaving Real Madrid, Luka Modric will be in Italy early next week to complete a medical and sign for AC Milan. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Arsenal and Chelsea have both enquired about the possibility of signing Barcelona defensive midfielder Marc Casadó, who the Blaugrana want around €50m for. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus have their eye on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder André. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Borussia Dortmund have added Johan Bakayoko to their shortlist but the PSV Eindhoven winger has various options, with Bayer Leverkusen being a more concrete option at present. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Bournemouth have agreed a £25m deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who has been granted permission to undergo a medical ahead of agreeing a five-year contract. (The Athletic)

- Once the Petrovic transfer has been completed, Chelsea will loan out 19-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders to Strasbourg. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atlético Madrid and Villarreal have both enquired about Lille striker Matías Fernández-Pardo and have contacted the 20-year-old's agent. German clubs are also interested in him. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Napoli are getting closer to signing Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca, as they are finalising the bonuses for Udinese having already agreed a contract with the 24-year-old. (Sky Sports Italia)

- AC Milan and Fenerbahce have both agreed an €8m fee with Gent for Archie Brown, and the 23-year-old left-back will decide who he joins. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Napoli have reached an agreement with Dan Ndoye and will now aim to do the same with Bologna, who have lowered their demands for the winger from €45m to €40m. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Roma have agreed a five-year contract with Neil El Aynaoui but are struggling to convince Lens, who don't want anything below the €20m they expect for the midfielder. (Foot Mercato)