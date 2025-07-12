Gomez: Bayer Leverkusen would be a massive jump up for Tillman (1:33)

United States men's national team midfielder Malik Tillman has completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen, it was announced Saturday.

Tillman helped PSV win the Dutch Eredivisie title in both the past two seasons. He joins Leverkusen as one of the first signings for new boss Erik ten Hag, who took over from Xabi Alonso this summer.

"It's an understatement to say I've had two fantastic seasons at PSV. This club has made me the player and person I am today," Tillman said in a PSV statement.

He has 25 international caps for the U.S., including six games at this summer's Gold Cup.