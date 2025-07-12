Louis van Gaal attended the Dutch Eredivisie match between AFC Ajax and AZ Alkmaar in March. Ed van de Pol/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Louis van Gaal has said he is "no longer bothered by cancer" and is keen for a return to the higher levels of the game.

The 73-year-old former Manchester United and Ajax manager announced three years ago that he was suffering from prostate cancer, but has now said his health is improving.

When he announced his illness, Van Gaal was the head coach of the Dutch national team but he has not worked since the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

"Two years ago, I had a few operations. It was all bad then. But it all worked out in the end. I have check-ups every few months, and that's going well. I'm getting fitter and fitter," he told a Dutch television talk show.

Van Gaal, whose career has also coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich, reiterated a lack of interest in returning to club management but said becoming the national coach of a top-tier country could tempt him back.

He now serves as a special advisor to Ajax.