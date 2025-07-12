Open Extended Reactions

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said stadiums with roofs will be used to ease concerns over severe weather at the 2026 Men's World Cup after criticism over players being exposed to extreme heat during the Club World Cup in the United States.

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will meet Chelsea in Sunday's Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, in a game that will kickoff at 3 p.m. local time, with forecasts of 84° Fahrenheit (28.8° Celsius) when the match begins.

Tuesday's semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife saw the temperature rise to 96° Fahrenheit (35.5° Celsius) at kick-off, while global players' union FIFPRO has said that three games during the tournament should have been delayed or postponed due to excessive heat.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has urged FIFA to reassess the schedule for next year's World Cup, saying the heat made him "dizzy" and was "very dangerous."

But with thunderstorms also leading to some games being suspended for long periods, Infantino said that more games at the 2026 World Cup will now be staged in covered stadiums -- venues in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Vancouver have roofs and air-conditioning -- to mitigate against the daytime heat and climate issues.

"Every criticism we receive is a source for us to study and analyse what can do better," Infantino told reporters at a media conference in New York.

"Of course the heat is an issue. Last year, at the Olympic Games in Paris, games during the day, in all sports, took place in very hot conditions.

"Cooling breaks are very important and we will see what we can do, but we have stadiums with roofs and we will definitely use these stadiums during the day next year."

Notable former players including Kaká and Ronaldo stood behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino as he spoke to the media at Trump Tower. JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

Infantino and FIFA have been criticised by players and coaches for the decision to stage a 32-team summer Club World Cup.

But the FIFA president defended the tournament and said some European teams who failed to qualify asked to be invited.

"I've been speaking to teams from Europe who came here and all have been very happy," he said. "And some teams from Europe who didn't qualify called us at FIFA and asked if they could participate.

"Of course [we] would love Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan and Barcelona here, but there is a qualifying criteria.

"We will see what the future will bring us. We will make this better, we have had criticisms and we must do better.

"Should the country limits be two or four teams? There are many elements we can think about. For now, we go ahead again with this in 2029 and we will see.

"I respect everyone and every opinion of everyone. I had my own opinion before the tournament and this opinion has become even stronger now.

"It has been a huge, huge, huge success and the golden era of football has started."

Infantino, who speaking at Trump Tower in Manhattan, confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend the final in New Jersey on Sunday.

"President Trump will be at the final," he said. "He loves soccer. In his first term as President there was a soccer goal in the White House garden.

"President Trump is the President of the U.S., one of the host countries for the World Cup, and he embraced immediately the Club World Cup as well.

"Events like these are huge events. You can't stage tournaments like this without his support."