Take a look at how Jess Fishlock made history for Wales at Euro 2025, despite her side falling to defeat against France. (0:50)

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland -- Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson said her team is desperate to spoil England's party and added the pressure is all on the Lionesses ahead of their final Group D match on Sunday.

Wales have lost both of their matches at Euro 2025, but have made history in Switzerland. It's been the women's side's first major tournament, and Jess Fishlock scored their first goal in the 4-1 defeat to France on Wednesday.

The pre-match news conference was at times emotional, as Wilkinson and midfielder Angharad James reflected on the progress they have made, but the group is resolute in what they want to achieve on Sunday.

While Wales' chances of making the knockouts are remote to say the least, they want to leave their mark on England when they meet.

"It would be detrimental to look past us," Wilkinson said. "The pressure's all on them. We know there's still a chance for us, we're aware of it. And when there's a chance, there's always an exciting element that we get to go towards and not be frightened of because what do we have to fear? It's just an exciting opportunity.

Wales' head coach Rhian Wilkinson has said her team will give their all for their country against England on Sunday. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"Why wouldn't we go towards a rivalry. We're going to push them to the very end. We're in a very close group -- England will be forced to play a strong line-up. We get to show up and spoil the party and that's a wonderful job to have."

Wilkinson says she wants her team to play with "freedom and courage" on Sunday. Wales' greatest result against England was a 0-0 draw in Southampton back in 2018, and James is hoping they can go one better on Sunday as she looks to fuel Wales' performance by the historic and sporting rivalry between the two countries.

"As a Welsh woman, do you want to knock England out? Of course you do. It's in our blood, our DNA and you know, the rivalry has always been and always will be there. It's a rivalry match and it's one that everyone wants to play in.

"But the pressure is all on England. They have to come out, they have to perform. They're expected to win this game within our group. We believe that we can upset a very top team, and we're ready for the fight tomorrow.

"We've got one big game to go and we will leave everything out on that field tomorrow. We'll give it our absolute all for our country and to make them prouder."