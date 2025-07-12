Open Extended Reactions

Robbie Williams will perform before the Club World Cup final on Sunday. N STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

British singer Robbie Williams has joined the list of musical performances at Sunday's Club World Cup final in New Jersey, and will perform before the game gets underway, FIFA announced on Saturday.

Chelsea will take on European champions Paris-Saint Germain at MetLife Stadium in the Club World Cup's showpiece final, which will also include a half-time show and introductions by boxing announcer Michael Buffer.

Williams -- a FIFA music ambassador -- will perform their official anthem "Desire" alongside Italian pop star Laura Pausini.

FIFA announced the half-time show before the tournament in the United States began -- American rapper Doja Cat, Colombian singer J Balvin and Nigerian singer Tems will perform at the break.

Adding to the novelty of the final, a flyover will take place as well a performance of the American national anthem before kick-off.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the final speaking at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Saturday.

"President Trump will be at the final," Infantino said. "He loves soccer. In his first term as president there was a soccer goal in the White House garden. President Trump is the president of the U.S., one of the host countries for the World Cup, and he embraced immediately the Club World Cup as well.

"Events like these are huge events. You can't stage tournaments like this without his support."