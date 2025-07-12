Open Extended Reactions

Santi Cazorla is not ready to call time on his career just yet.

The 40-year-old will be back in LaLiga next season after signing a new contract with Real Oviedo.

Cazorla, whose previous deal expired this summer, has signed a one-year extension, Oviedo announced Saturday.

It means Cazorla will be part of the Oviedo squad as the club returns to Spain's top division for the first time in 24 years.

Santi Cazorla will be back in LaLiga with Real Oviedo next season. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The former Arsenal and Villarreal midfielder was a key part of the Oviedo team that secured promotion, scoring one of the goals to help his hometown club win their promotion playoff against Mirandes last month.

The former Spain international last played in LaLiga in 2020.

Cazorla spent seven years in Oviedo's youth team but then left for Villarreal to start his professional career as Oviedo sunk deep into a financial crisis.

After three years in Qatar with Al Sadd, Cazorla returned to Oviedo in 2023.

In an illustrious career, Cazorla won 81 caps for Spain and was part of the squad that won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.