Open Extended Reactions

A free-kick goal from Racheal Kundananji saw Zambia into the quarterfinals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 1-0 win over DR Congo in Mohammédia on Saturday, but the Copper Queens lost out on top spot in Group A to Morocco, who beat Senegal 1-0 in Rabat.

It only took eight minutes for Zambia to break the deadlock against DR Congo. Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda left a free-kick for Bay FC's Kundananji, whose effort went through goalkeeper Ruth Khonde Kashala and into the back of the net.

Khonde, who started in place of the out-of-form Fideline Ngoy, would have been disappointed not to hold onto the free-kick after getting a touch on it. The personnel may have changed, but DR Congo's woes between the sticks continued.

Zambia pushed for a second goal and some security. Kundananji launched another long-range piledriver in the 29th minute -- this one from open play. Khonde spilled it at the first attempt, but gathered it with the second.

In the 40th minute, Banda drove past a defender into the danger area to get one-on-one with Khonde. However, having done the hard part, she fired into the side-netting.

For all their strengths, Zambia are not known for defensive solidity, and there were minor reminders of that shakiness, with DR Congo slowly growing in confidence. However, they suffered another self-inflicted wound as a result of Falonne Pambani's 69th minute red card. After a reckless boot to the head of Ireen Lungu, she had only herself to blame.

Orlando Pride's Prisca Chilufya looked to put the game beyond doubt in the 82nd minute, but fired into the side-netting from the edge of the box.

Banda missed another opportunity in stoppage time, connecting with an aerial ball from deep ahead of Khonde, but heading over the bar from close range.

Zambia finished on seven points with a goal difference of +2 -- missing out on top spot via goal difference to Morocco, who finished on +3 after their win over Senegal.

Morocco dominated the first half, with Ghizlane Chebbak the engine of the team as always. She missed a golden opportunity after rounding goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye, firing off target with the goal gaping.

However, it wasn't long before Adji gave them another glorious chance. Her elbow on Ibtissam Jraïdi gave the hosts a penalty, which Yasmin Mrabet converted, sending the goalkeeper -- who had been fortunate to stay on the pitch -- the wrong way.

Morocco did most of the attacking in the second half and Chebbak's delightful chip in stoppage time looked as if it had given her a deserved goal, but she was adjudged to be marginally offside.

Nevertheless, Jorge Vilda's side marched on in top spot, with Nora Häuptle's Zambia automatically through along with them. Senegal, who finished on three points and a goal difference of +2, can still progress if they finish as one of the two best third-placed teams across three groups.

Group B will conclude on Sunday with Nigeria -- the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals -- facing Algeria with top spot in the group at stake. Tunisia will face Botswana simultaneously and both teams have a chance of sneaking through into the knockout rounds. Both games will take place in Casablanca.

Moment of the Day: Although there was a red card for Falonne Pambani in the match between DR Congo and Zambia, the most outrageous moment of the day was the penalty conceded by Adji Ndiaye. In her defence, she is 18 years old and has time to learn from her mistake, but that is the only mitigating factor that can be raised. Her decision to elbow Jraïdi was especially bizarre due to the fact she had the ball firmly in her grasp at the time. Pambani's challenge was less outrageous, as she can claim she was trying to win the ball even though her passion may have got the better of her and the execution was poor.

Player of the Day: Racheal Kundananji worked as tirelessly as ever for Zambia and had two stinging long-range shots -- one of which beat Khonde and sent the Copper Queens through to the quarterfinals. The Bay FC forward/winger claims the honour today. Having scored in each of Zambia's group games, she will be looking to carry her consistency in front of goal forward into the knockout rounds while continuing to press superbly off the ball and break defensive lines at lightning speed.