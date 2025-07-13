Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi continued to make history on Saturday, extending his MLS-record streak of multigoal games as he scored twice in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Nashville SC.

Messi had already claimed the record last week when becoming the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight league games.

And he took that streak to five on Saturday, with a goal in each half to help Miami to a fifth consecutive MLS victory.

Messi now also holds the joint lead in the MLS scoring charts, with 16 goals in just 15 games this season to match Nashville's Sam Surridge.

The Argentina great opened the scoring in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a perfectly placed free kick in the 17th minute. Messi beat both the Nashville wall and goalkeeper Joe Willis with a low left-footed shot that found the bottom corner of the net.

It was Messi's 69th goal from a direct free kick and his sixth with Miami. It also gave him a goal in a sixth straight MLS game, one behind his best such streak in MLS set last year.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the first of his two goals in Inter Miami's win over Nashville. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

His record-extending second came in the 62nd minute. Messi intercepted an errant pass from Willis then nonchalantly took the ball around the Nashville keeper before coolly depositing it into the net.

It's the first time Messi has had five straight multigoal league games since a run of six with Barcelona in LaLiga in 2012.

In between Messi's strikes, Hany Mukhtar scored off a delightful cross from Andy Nájar.

It was Miami, though, that got the win as it closed the gap on Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati to five points, while still having three games in hand due to its participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.