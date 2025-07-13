Euro 2025 Daily: England thrash Wales and avoid Germany, Spain in bracket

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Women's European Championship is into the final group games. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

The lead: England finish second but get a better bracket

St. GALLEN, Switzerland -- England comfortably dismantled a spirited Wales side 6-1, but the fans in the stands had a split focus as they were also keeping an eye on events in Basel as France took on Netherlands.

For roughly a third of the match, it appeared England were going to top the group (as France were losing 2-1) and end up in arguably the harder side of the draw, where they would face Germany in the next round and then a possible semifinal with Spain.

Then came the France fightback, as they won 5-2, and England now face Sweden in Zurich on Thursday for a spot in the semifinals.

The Lionesses did their best to park outside noise heading into this match; the opposition was talking about wanting to gatecrash England's party, and being up for the fight. England responded by saying they are always under pressure so this is nothing new. So they did their best to avoid getting drawn into any wider narrative around this match, other than getting the job done.

In the end, it was a comfortable match for England who got it all tied up in the first half as Georgia Stanway opened the scoring with a contentious penalty after 13 minutes, Ella Toone added another in the 21st minute and Lauren James helped set up Toone to cross for Lauren Hemp to nod home the third. Alessia Russo then finally got a well-deserved first goal of the tournament on the stroke of half-time as England went into the break 4-0 up.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - France (Q) 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2 - England (Q) 3 2 0 1 +8 6 3 - Netherlands (E) 3 1 0 2 -4 3 4 - Wales (E) 3 0 0 3 -11 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

England made four changes early in the second half and sub Aggie Beever-Jones did brilliantly to tee up Beth Mead for a well-taken goal after 72 minutes, while Wales gave their wonderful fans something to cheer as Jess Fishlock picked out Hannah Cain for a powerful finish for a consolation. But it was England who put the finishing touch on the match, with Beever-Jones heading home.

England's tournament started in the most alarming way possible as they fell to France 2-1, but they bounced back with that rout of the Dutch and finished it up with this procession. They're ticking along nicely, but sterner tests await and they will fancy their path all the way to the final now. -- Tom Hamilton

England's Lauren Hemp celebrates as England thrashed Wales. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Today's top Euro 2025 news

- Poland exit Euros with historic win over Denmark

- Sweden inflict Germany's biggest-ever Euros loss

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

A game of two halves for France sees them finish on top

BASEL, Switzerland -- After clawing back a 5-2 victory from a 2-1 deficit, France topped Group D with three wins from three. But it might not have been in their best interests.

It was not a pretty evening for Les Blues as Netherlands looked dangerous in the first half, but three goals in six minutes after the break turned things around as Netherlands chased the three-goal win they needed to sneak through to the knockouts.

If France take a look at the bracket now, though, finishing top might not offer them their best chance of a place in the final. They're now drawn into arguably the tougher side of the knockouts, facing eight-time winners Germany in the quarterfinals, with a semifinal against either hosts Switzerland or world champions Spain to contend with after that ... yikes. -- Emily Keogh

Delphine Cascarino, right, celebrates scoring France's third goal as they turned things around. Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Wales fans enjoying the spotlight

Wales' hopes of progression to the knockout stages had already been dashed by successive defeats to Netherlands and France, but that didn't stop their army of passionate fans from enjoying the build-up to the clash with England in St. Gallen.

Fans of both teams gathered outside St. Gallen Cathedral in the build-up to kickoff. And, while the England fans launched into a lively chorus of "Football's Coming Home", supporters of Rhian Wilkinson's side responded with good-natured taunts of "You're Going Home." -- Beth Lindop

The Wales fans have been a key part of this competition's tapestry. They've travelled in their thousands to watch their team play in their first major tournament, and wherever they've gone, they've brought plenty of passion and song.

The match itself saw a stirring rendition of "Yma o Hyd at Kybunpark," and once the match begun the Welsh chants of "Don't Take me Home" were matched by England's new Sarina Wiegman-inspired chant, where they've adopted The Champs' 1958 song "Tequila" to "Sarina."

Watching on from the stands was Mary Earps, the former England No.1 goalkeeper. She retired on the eve of the tournament and witnessed Hannah Hampton keep her second clean sheet in as many matches. England head through, but the Welsh fans will be missed. -- Hamilton

Super Swiss

Hosts Switzerland had an open training session in Bern on Sunday and A LOT of fans came out to see them. In fact, there were about 3,000, which is hugely impressive given the event was only announced publicly last night!

A quarterfinal with world champions Spain awaits, so the fans will want to savor every moment. -- Marsden

Proud Pantalon

Poland's debut at the Euros may have ended this weekend, but it did so with a performance that created history and, as coach Nina Pantalon pointed out, deserved to be celebrated late into the night.

Pantalon's side were competing in the tournament for the first time ever and registered their first and points in the finals in Saturday's brilliant 3-2 win against 2017 runners-up Denmark.

"It's a great feeling," Pantalon said. "We were so looking forward to that final whistle. Those emotions are still with me and will probably stay with me for the rest of my life. After the game, we'll go back to the hotel, have dinner, and then we'll see ... This night will probably last a little longer than the others!" -- Sam Marsden

Spain's day off

Spain spent the weekend scouting quarterfinal opponents Switzerland -- and just not the team. The players trained on Saturday morning and were then given until Monday off to disconnect ahead of Friday's meeting with the hosts.

The players took advantage of the time off to get out and explore the picturesque surroundings around their base in Lausanne. There were train rides down Lake Geneva to more remote spots outside the city; some headed to Frience, an outdoor spot known for its natural swimming pools above the village of Leysin; and others even crossed the lake into France.

"It's supper important to disconnect," forward Salma Paralluelo said. "We have several days before the quarterfinal and it's a moment to make some plans and enjoy ourselves off the pitch."

When they return to training on Monday, coach Montse Tomé will give them the lowdown on Switzerland. With her coaching staff, she spent the weekend getting to grips with Pia Sundhage's side. "Just a little," she smiled when asked if she was going to allow herself any time off. -- Marsden

A special birthday

There will also be celebrations when Spain get back to work on Monday as Lucia García turns 27. It will be a rare birthday for the Monterrey striker as she gets to be the centre of attention -- which is not usually the case back at home as she is a quadruplet.

"I have good memories of birthdays with my three brothers, albeit with very few presents," she joked in an interview with ESPN. "One between us ... maybe one each. But we have shared incredible moments. I don't think many people can say they share their birthday with three siblings!"

But does she have anything special planned to mark the occasion?

"My teammates will bring out a cake, everyone will sing and I'll say a few words," she said. "I still haven't thought what I will say. A few phrases and that will be that." -- Marsden

Star player of the day

Delphine Cascarino

Cascarino set up France's equalizer after they fell 2-1 behind to the Dutch and the San Diego Wave winger then netted a superb strike to put her side ahead. She wasn't done, though, adding a second just two minutes later after Marie-Antoinette Katoto's shot bounced off the post and the rebound fell to the 28-year-old. -- Hamilton