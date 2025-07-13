Liverpool pay respects to Diogo Jota in poignant match - in pictures

Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson led the Liverpool team outside the church for the funeral of teammate Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. (0:44)

Tributes for Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva dominated proceedings on Sunday as Liverpool and Preston North End players, staff and supporters paid their respects.

The preseason friendly was Liverpool's first game since since Jota his brother André Silva died in a car crash near Zamora, Spain, on July 3.

The afternoon began with emotional renditions of both side's club anthems -- Preston's "Can't Help Falling in Love" and Liverpool's "You'll Never Walk Alone," before Preston captain Ben Whiteman laid a wreath in front of the travelling Liverpool fans.

Both sets of players wore black armbands during what was an emotional afternoon at Deepdale.

Both sets of players and supporters perfectly observed a minute's silence for Diogo Jota and André Silva before play began at Deepdale. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Preston North End's captain Ben Whiteman laid a wreath Diogo Jota's memory in front of the travelling Liverpool supporters. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images