England thrashed Wales 6-1 to setup a quarterfinal clash against Sweden, after France's win over Netherlands saw the Lionesses finish second in Group D.

Sarina Wiegman's side were clinical in attack and went into the break 4-0 up, through goals from Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

Beth Mead came off the bench to add to England's tally before Hannah Cain scored a sensational consolation to give the Wales contingent in St. Gallen something to cheer about. Aggie Beever-Jones added further gloss to England's win with her first-ever goal at a major tournament.

