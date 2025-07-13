England midfielder Lauren Hemp believes her side "thrives under pressure" after they defeated the Netherlands 4-0 at Euro 2025. (1:12)

England go into the clash against Wales knowing that a win will ensure passage to the quarterfinals. Sarina Wiegman's side provided a reminder of why they were heavily-touted favourites at Euro 2025 in their 4-0 win over Netherlands on Wednesday.

A win over the Welsh will completely get the chastening defeat to France on the opening day out of their systems.

Meanwhile for Rhian Wilkinson's side, a group-stage exit feels imminent after losses to France and Netherlands in Group D. But the Welsh will be keen to leave the tournament with a parting punch to their neighbours.

The clash in St. Gallen promises to be a high-action affair. ESPN brings you all the latest updates!