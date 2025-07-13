Steve Nicol reacts to Chelsea's 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final. (0:52)

Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup final win against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday was marred by a post-match on-field brawl at MetLife Stadium involving PSG coach Luis Enrique, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defender Achraf Hakimi and Chelsea forward João Pedro.

With Chelsea's players celebrating their victory, a number of PSG players confronted goalscorer Pedro outside the centre-circle before Luis Enrique appeared to shove the forward, who was squaring up to Hakimi and Donnarumma.

Pedro fell to the ground and more shoving and pushing continued before Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca intervened to move away his fellow Italian, Donnarumma.

The confrontations continued on the pitch as the post-match presentation stage began to be wheeled onto the playing surface.

Chelsea's Joao Pedro falls to the ground after being involved in a scuffle with some of the PSG players at the CWC. Getty Images

Cole Palmer's scintillating first-half masterclass put Chelsea on their way to the historic win over last season's Champions League winners.

The English attacking midfielder scored twice and provided an assist for Pedro in a devastating display in the revamped tournament's decider that left the European and French champions, who finished with 10 men, shell-shocked.

PSG's misery was completed when Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair in the 83rd minute, as PSG's players grew in frustration as the match progressed.

The encounter turned into an ill-tempered match at the end, with players going at each other after the final whistle, but the flare-ups quickly dissipated as Chelsea's players went to celebrate with their fans.