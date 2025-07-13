Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 on Sunday to win the FIFA Club World Cup final.

The London side scored all three of its goals in the first half, including two from Cole Palmer and one from João Pedro, on which Palmer added an assist. The English forward is the third Chelsea player to score multiple goals in a final since 2000, according to ESPN Research.

Chelsea remained in control during the second half, capping a shocking victory over a PSG side that won the Champions League in May. It's the second FIFA international club title in club history.

PSG's road to the final included shutting out Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinal and Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Accordingly, the French side was seen as favorites heading into Sunday's matchup.

Congratulations poured in for Chelsea, led by club legend Didier Drogba.

Congratulations to @ChelseaFC and all their fans for a well-deserved @FIFACWC title. And our congratulations to @FIFAcom and its president Gianni Infantino for the brilliant organisation of the 2025 Club World Cup. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 13, 2025

We are WORLD CHAMPIONS @ChelseaFC — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) July 13, 2025

We the best. Rest of yall suck. Go argue with a wall about it https://t.co/QIGwoi8ZJv — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 13, 2025