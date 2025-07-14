Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool look to make Mateta move

Steve Nicol predicts how Arne Slot will use Florian Wirtz in his starting lineup at Liverpool. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Newcastle United will battle to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, while Liverpool are considering a £50m move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Modric lands in Milan after 13 seasons at Real Madrid

- Ex-Arsenal star Cazorla, 40, inks new Oviedo deal

- Ex-Liverpool striker Carroll joins non-league club

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has shown he can score in the Premier League. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to Footmercato. The Premier League champions are looking to bolster their strikeforce as Darwin Núñez looks set to move to Napoli, with Mateta reportedly available for around £50m. AC Milan are also interested in signing the Frenchman, who has 30 goals in 72 league games in past two seasons, though Liverpool have also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

- Manchester United are contemplating a move to sign Italy and Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, according to The Sun. Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and a number of clubs from Serie A are also keen on the 21-year-old whose transfer is valued at around €55 million. Scalvini has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Serie A after having made 107 senior appearances for Atalanta. Ruben Amorim is looking to bolster his defense but could face a stumbling block, with Newcastle hoping Sandro Tonali, Scalvini's international teammate, could hand them an advantage in the race for his signature.

- Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho has rejected a lucrative move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, according to The Telegraph. Garnacho, 21, is set to leave Old Trafford after falling out with Amorim but is keen to stay in Europe and is prioritizing a transfer to a Premier League club. Man United are looking to trim their squad before they can make further additions, but Chelsea are the only club from England to express an interest, and they have already signed Jamie Gittens. Napoli have also been linked.

- West Ham United are looking to reinvest some of the £55m made from the exit of Mohammed Kudus to Spurs with a move for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott. The Guardian says that the Hammers believe they can tempt the England under-21 star to London with the promise of more game time but have yet to submit a formal bid and could face competition from RB Leipzig. Hammers boss Graham Potter is looking to freshen his squad and believes Elliott, who can play anywhere across the midfield, is an ideal reinforcement, while the club is also closing on a deal for Slavia Prague left back El Hadji Malick Diouf.

- Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is set to snub a move to the Premier League in favor of joining AC Milan, says The Sun. Vlahovic, 25, has scored 58 goals in 145 games for Juve but has fallen out of favor recently. The Serbia international signed from Fiorentina for €70m in 2022 but is reportedly set to leave for as little as €20m, and though United, Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with him, he would prefer to join Milan.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji has joined Barcelona on a four-year contract for a fee of around €2m. Read

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen explores why Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini is being watched by a host of clubs.

Introduced to Atalanta's senior setup at just 18, Scalvini wasted no time in announcing himself as one of Serie A's top defensive prospects. At 6-foot-4, the center back made the leap to top-flight football with remarkable composure and an impressive attitude, unfazed by quality opposition, immediately assuming responsibility and leadership. A right-footed defender, Scalvini has adapted particularly well to Gian Piero Gasperini's tactically demanding back-three formation. The setup requires the center backs to maintain a high line and frequently engage in one-on-one situations in advanced zones -- requiring fast decision-making, strong dueling skills and recovery pace. Scalvini may appear somewhat on the slow side, but his intelligent positioning, alert anticipation (5.38 interceptions, 2.1 pressing recoveries per 90 minutes in 2023-24) set him apart when on the front foot. And when defending deeper, Scalvini frequently makes good use of his imposing frame to outmuscle opponents or simply obstruct their movement. He's comfortable joining the attack, too, either by making attacking runs to create overloads or dispatching line-breaking passes through the middle (8.6 progressive passes per 90). However, his injury history does raise legitimate concerns. The Italy international has only recently returned to full fitness after undergoing shoulder surgery that kept him out since January. Prior to that, a serious cruciate ligament injury limited him to just eight appearances last season. For any club considering a move, there are complex medical assessments to make first.

OTHER RUMORS

play 0:56 Nicol: Viktor Gyökeres immediately makes Arsenal better Steve Nicol reacts to the potential signing of Viktor Gyökeres to fill Arsenal's striker spot.

- Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is closing in on a permanent move to Galatasaray, after his loan expired, for a total fee of €75m -- €40m up front and €35m in add-ons. (Calciomercato)

- Valencia center back Cristhian Mosquera is set to move to Arsenal for a fee of €15m plus add-ons, with the total package under €20m. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, 29, is set to keep the No. 1 spot as the club have other transfer priorities before finding a replacement. (iNews)

- United forward Marcus Rashford is keen to sort out his future as soon as possible, and remains committed to a move to Barcelona after turning down a £40m offer from Saudi Arabia over the weekend. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is set to meet with officials from Eintracht Frankfurt over the possibility of a move to Germany this week, but Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the 22-year-old. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Real Madrid have informed Como that they will not exercise their option to re-sign attacking midfielder Nico Paz for €8m this summer. The Argentina international will continue at Como for at least another season. (AS)

- Sporting CP will only allow captain Morten Hjulmand to leave the club this summer if his €80m release clause is met. The Denmark defensive midfielder is a target of Manchester United and Juventus. (A Bola)

- Fiorentina forward Moise Kean has turned down offers from Saudi Arabian clubs Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal. The Italy international, who finished as the second highest scorer in Serie A last season, is expected to sign an improved contract with Fiorentina. (Sky Italia)

- Roma have joined the race to sign Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios. The Colombia international is also a target of Inter Milan and FC Porto. (Globoesporte)

- Roma are also hoping to sign striker Evan Ferguson from Brighton, with the 20-year-old keen on a move to the Italian capital. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, 39, will arrive in Milan to complete his free transfer on Monday. (Nico Schira)

- Sunderland are hoping to finalize a deal ahead of Monaco and West Ham United for Leicester City's attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. (L'Equipe)

- Goalkeeper Emil Audero could got back to Juventus six years after leaving the club to replace Mattia Perin. The 28-year-old, who is on the books of Como, was on loan to Palermo last season, but could return as backup for Michele Di Gregorio. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, 32, has reached a verbal agreement with Saudi Arabian side Neom SC. The Saudi Pro League club are hoping to do a deal for €6m but Leverkusen want closer to €20m. (Kicker)

- Aston Villa are closing in on a move for Brest's 34-year-old goalkeeper Marco Bizot. The Netherlands international is expected to arrive as an understudy to Emi Martinez following the departure of Robin Olsen to Malmo, though Martinez could also leave. (The Sun)

- Wolves are targeting Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, 22, as they look to reinvest the £62.5m made from the departure of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United earlier this summer. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bournemouth are hoping to finalize a £25m move for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and will move on Neto, 35, with a loan deal the most likely form of departure. (Sky Sports)