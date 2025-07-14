Transfer rumors, news: Man United join Newcastle in Scalvini race

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Newcastle United will battle to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, while Alejandro Garnacho has rejected a lucrative move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini is highly rated. MB Media/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are contemplating a move to sign Italy and Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, according to The Sun. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, and a number of clubs from Serie A, are also keen on the 21-year-old whose transfer is valued at around €55 million. Scalvini has emerged as one of the most sought after players in Serie A after having made 107 senior appearances for Atalanta. Ruben Amorim is looking to bolster his defense but could face a stumbling block, with Newcastle hoping Sandro Tonali, Scalvini's international teammate, could hand them an advantage in the race for his signature.

- Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho has rejected a lucrative move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, according to The Telegraph. Garnacho, 21, is set to leave Old Trafford after falling out with Amorim, but is keen to stay in Europe and is prioritizing a transfer to a Premier League club. Man United are looking to trim their squad before they can make further additions, but Chelsea are the only club from England to express an interest and they have already signed Jamie Gittens. Napoli have also been linked.

- West Ham United are looking to reinvest some of the £55m made from the exit of Mohammed Kudus to Spurs with a move for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott. The Guardian says that the Hammers believe they can tempt the England under-21 star to London with the promise of more game time, but are yet to submit a formal bid and could face competition from RB Leipzig. Hammers boss Graham Potter is looking to freshen his squad and believes Elliott, who can play anywhere across the midfield, is an ideal reinforcement, while the club are also closing on a deal for Slavia Prague left back El Hadji Malick Diouf.

- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is keen to sort out his future as soon as possible, and Mundo Deportivo reports that he remains committed to a move to Barcelona after turning down a £40m offer from Saudi Arabia over the weekend. The 27-year-old passed on the lucrative switch in the hope that he can get his preferred transfer to Camp Nou as soon as possible. Rashford is prepared to lower his salary in an effort to facilitate his exit from United, though a loan move with a permanent option could be enough to seal the switch.

- Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is set to meet with officials from Eintracht Frankfurt over the possibility of a move to Germany this week, according to Florian Plettenberg. Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the 22-year-old, who is keen to pursue a move to Germany in light of the success found by both Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga in recent years. Eintracht Frankfurt are also able to offer McAtee the chance to play Champions League football after finishing third last season.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is closing in on a permanent move to Galatasaray, after his loan expired, for a total fee of €75m -- €40m up front and €35m in add-ons. (Calciomercato)

- Arsenal are expected to make an improved offer to sign Valencia center back Cristhian Mosquera. Los Che already turned down a €15m offer from the Gunners for the Spain U21 defender in June. (Superdeporte)

- Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, 29, is set to keep the No. 1 spot as the club have other transfer priorities before finding a replacement. (iNews)

- Real Madrid have informed Como that they will not exercise their option to re-sign attacking midfielder Nico Paz for €8m this summer. The Argentina international will continue at Como for at least another season. (AS)

- Sporting CP will only allow captain Morten Hjulmand to leave the club this summer if his €80m release clause is met. The Denmark defensive midfielder is a target of Manchester United and Juventus. (A Bola)

- Fiorentina forward Moise Kean has turned down offers from Saudi Arabian clubs Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal. The Italy international, who finished as the second highest scorer in Serie A last season, is expected to sign an improved contract with Fiorentina. (Sky Italia)

- Roma have joined the race to sign Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios. The Colombia international is also a target of Inter Milan and FC Porto. (Globoesporte)

- Roma are also hoping to sign striker Evan Ferguson from Brighton, with the 20-year-old keen on a move to the Italian capital. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, 39, will arrive in Milan to complete his free transfer on Monday. (Nico Schira)

- Sunderland are hoping to finalize a deal ahead of Monaco and West Ham United for Leicester City's attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. (L'Equipe)

- Goalkeeper Emil Audero could got back to Juventus six years after leaving the club to replace Mattia Perin. The 28-year-old, who is on the books of Como, was on loan to Palermo last season, but could return as backup for Michele Di Gregorio. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, 32, has reached a verbal agreement with Saudi Arabian side Neom SC. The Saudi Pro League club are hoping to do a deal for €6m but Leverkusen want closer to €20m. (Kicker)

- Aston Villa are closing in on a move for Brest's 34-year-old goalkeeper Marco Bizot. The Netherlands international is expected to arrive as an understudy to Emi Martinez following the departure of Robin Olsen to Malmo, though Martinez could also leave. (The Sun)

- Wolves are targeting Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, 22, as they look to reinvest the £62.5m made from the departure of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United earlier this summer. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bournemouth are hoping to finalize a £25m move for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and will move on Neto, 35, with a loan deal the most likely form of departure. (Sky Sports)