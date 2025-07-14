The "FC Live" crew of Dan Thomas, Beth Lindop and Sam Marsden look ahead to England's Euro 2025 quarterfinal match vs. Sweden. (2:29)

Spain defender Jana Fernández said she broke down in tears when she received the call up to La Roja's squad for the European Championship in Switzerland after fighting back from injury.

Fernández, 23, underwent surgery on a torn ACL in 2022 and was sidelined for a year, with her comeback plagued by little niggles after so long out of action.

For two years, she played very little football for Barcelona, but she managed 35 appearances across all competitions last season, earning her place on Montse Tomé's 23-player roster.

"Three years ago it was unthinkable that I would be here," an emotional Fernández, who started in Spain's 3-1 win against Italy on Friday, said on Monday.

"When I got the call that I was in the squad, I called my parents and I cried. It is difficult to explain [the feeling] if you haven't been through it.

"These injuries are tough, more emotionally than physically. If you had said I would be here when I came out of surgery, I wouldn't [have believed you].

"Sometimes life brings you wonderful things. I want to take advantage of every moment here, enjoy myself and remember it in the depths of my heart."

Spain breezed through Group B with three wins from three and now face hosts Switzerland in the quarterfinal on Friday.

Fernández said they are aware what they are capable of, but played down the idea they are favourites for the competition and predicted a difficult tie in front of a partisan crowd at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern.

Jana Fernández was sidelined for a year after ACL surgery. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

"We are really motivated to be up against the hosts and it fills me with pride to see how women's football is being supported here," she said.

"It's going to be a great setting in Bern against Switzerland. It will be difficult because they will have the crowd behind them in the tough moments, which gives them a lift.

"We will also have our fans there and we will try to counteract that home support. It's an added motivation for us to go out and reach the semifinal.

"We're evading the issue when you say to us that we're [favourites], but I am a huge believer in this team and what we can do. If we show how good we are, few teams can stand up to us."

Spain's progress so far as been punctuated by three brilliant performances from Alexia Putellas. The Barcelona midfielder has scored three goals and assisted four more so far.

Putellas, like Fernández, also tore an ACL in 2022 on the eve of the last Euros in England and her Barça teammate said that is driving her desire to lead Spain to the trophy for the first time in their history.

"If anyone is up for it, it's her," Fernández said. "We are all super motivated but Alexia even more so after what happened in the last Euros -- and she is showing it.

"She contributes so much to the team on and off the pitch. She's surrounded by the best to be able to show 100% of what she's capable of on the pitch. I hope she keeps going because what's good for her is good for Spain."