At age 39, Luka Modric is going to try and help restore seven-time European champion AC Milan to glory after one of the most disappointing Rossoneri seasons in recent memory.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner landed in Italy on Monday for a medical with Milan after saying goodbye to Real Madrid following 13 highly successful seasons in Spain. He was expected to a sign a one-year contract later, with an option for a second season.

Modric grew up supporting Milan because his idol and fellow Croat, Zvonimir Boban, played for the club in the 1990s.

Modric announced in May that he was leaving Madrid after helping the Spanish powerhouse to 28 titles: six European Cups, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four Spanish leagues, two Copas del Rey and five Spanish Super Cups.

Milan finished eighth in Serie A last season and missed out on a spot in Europe.

The Italian club rehired Massimiliano Allegri as coach after the season, replacing the fired Sérgio Conceição.

Allegri won the Italian league for the first time with Milan in 2011, then guided Juventus to five straight titles from 2015 to 2019.

Allegri reportedly called former Madrid and Milan coach Carlo Ancelotti to ask about Modric's form. Then new Milan sporting director Igli Tare traveled to Croatia's training camp last month to seal the deal with Modric.

The deal was made before the Club World Cup but Modric couldn't join his new club until he finished playing for Madrid at the tournament in the United States.

Madrid was beaten 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals in Modric's final match with the club.