WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston is buying an undisclosed stake in the NWSL's Boston Legacy FC, the team confirmed on Monday.

The Indiana Fever forward is in Boston to play the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The NWSL expansion team will debut in 2026, and the ownership group is led by Juno Equity founder Jennifer Epstein. Investors include three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, actress Elizabeth Banks, and Celtics GM Brad Stevens and his wife, Tracy.

"I'm proud to join the ownership group of the Boston Legacy," Boston said in a statement. "This city helped raise me, and the support I felt here shaped so much of who I am. I couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to invest into a franchise that's building something special for its players, for the city, and for women's sports as a whole."

The three-time All-Star grew up in Massachusetts and played high school basketball at Worcester Academy, winning two state championships. Her jersey was the first to be retired by the school in 2024.

"Aliyah's investment in our club demonstrates the strength of women's sports as our two leagues -- the WNBA and NWSL -- continue to grow and expand," Epstein said.

New York Liberty star and 2024 WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu became an investor in Bay FC earlier this year.

Retired WNBA players Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Renee Montgomery have also invested in pro sports teams.

Boston's Indiana teammate, 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, was also part of an ownership group that bid on an NWSL team for Cincinnati, although the city lost out to Denver for the expansion team.

In 2026, Boston Legacy will play its entire first season of home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, due to delays with the redevelopment of its proposed home stadium.