Chelsea's Levi Colwill has said his side are ready to win the Premier League and Champions League after they won the Club World Cup -- a competition the defender believes will be bigger than the Champions League.

Chelsea came out 3-0 winners against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday with a Cole Palmer brace and a goal from new signing João Pedro securing the trophy for Enzo Maresca's side.

Colwill said Chelsea are looking forward to building on their success and title of world champions.

"I said at the start of this tournament that our plan is to win it [Club World Cup] and people looked at me as if I was crazy," Colwill said. "So I'm going to say the exact same thing now going into the Premier League and Champions League.

"This is the biggest trophy I've ever won. I think the Club World Cup will be bigger than the Champions League and we were the first team to win it."

Much of the coverage of the new 32-team tournament in the United States has been dominated by low attendances, challenging weather and big final appearances, but Colwill has said the trophy can be a springboard for future success at Stamford Bridge.

"It was a statement victory and, in the future, if we keep winning trophies then everyone will give us the love that we deserve," Colwill said. "But we'll only know that in he future. I think we're ready and we'll see next season."

Since co-owner Todd Boehly announced his involvement with the club in 2022, Chelsea's transfer strategy has raised eyebrows among many -- but Colwill believes that Chelsea now have a team more than capable of consistently winning trophies.

"We're a team and that's in the Chelsea identity. You stick together no matter what," Colwill said. "I think players like John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, they started that and we're carrying it on."

"They were all amazing players, the best players who won a lot but we've got the best players in our team -- young players for sure -- and that's our plan, to win the biggest trophies for Chelsea.

"We're definitely capable of doing it. I think we've shown that. Everyone said that PSG were the best team in the world but we won 3-0."

Chelsea will kick off their Premier League campaign in less than a month, when they face Crystal Palace on Aug. 17.