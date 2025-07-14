The United States will play Ecuador and Australia in a pair of friendlies in October as part of its preparation for the 2026 World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday.
With no competitive matches between now and the start of World Cup -- hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada -- in June, the friendlies against two sides who have already qualified for the tournament will be a crucial part of the team's buildup.
The first match against Ecuador will be on Oct. 10 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, followed by a second friendly with Australia on Oct. 14 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.
Ecuador will make its fifth appearance in a World Cup next summer, and Australia is set to make the country's sixth consecutive appearance at FIFA's global showpiece when games begin on June 11.
Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. side, which has already qualified as one of the tournament hosts, is coming off a second-place finish to Mexico in this summer's Gold Cup after finishing a disappointing fourth in the Nations League finals in March.
The U.S. has already scheduled friendlies with South Korea on Sept. 6 in Harrison, New Jersey, and Japan three days later in Columbus, Ohio.
Following the October friendlies, the U.S. will have a pair of exhibitions in both November and March.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.