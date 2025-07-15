Open Extended Reactions

South Africa, the defending Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions, delivered their best performance of the tournament to defeat Mali 4-0 in Oujda on Monday to top Group C and set up a quarterfinal vs. Senegal.

Ghana beat Mali into second place after defeating Tanzania 4-1 in Berkane, but Mali also progressed to the quarterfinals as one of the two best third-placed teams, together with Senegal, at the expense of Botswana.

Mali will face hosts Morocco in the quarterfinals, while Ghana will face Algeria; Nigeria will play Zambia in the other quarterfinal.

Desiree Ellis' charges showed from the start against Mali that they are ready for most if not all challenges.

Lebohang Ramalepe gave Banyana Banyana the lead in the fifth minute, after Jermaine Seoposenwe had threaded a pass through the legs of Coulouba Sogoré for her to slot home into the top corner from inside the box.

Seoposenwe played a key role in the creation of the second goal, too, as she won a free-kick on the edge of the box; Refiloe Jane curled a "worldie" into the top corner at the near post off the glove of substitute goalkeeper Fatoumata Karentao, and South Africa showed no sign of letting up.

Ellis tinkered with her side, but South Africa kept their foot on the pedal in the second half.

Gabriela Salgado had a couple of near misses before Hildah Magaia effectively put the result beyond doubt just after the hour mark, when Karabo Dhlamini slipped her in behind and he left-footed shot went in off substitute goalkeeper Alima Cissé.

In the 79th minute, Ronnel Donnelly scored her first goal for the team as she met a cut-back from fellow substitute Nonhlanhla Mthandi to slot home.

In the other Group C fixture on Monday, victory for either Ghana or Tanzania would secure a quarterfinal spot while a draw would see Botswana go through at the expense of both.

Ghana's Princella Adobea charged down a clearance from Tanzania goalkeeper Najiat Idrisa to put the Black Queens ahead in the 12th minute, but the Twiga Stars equalised in the 41st minute. Stumai Athumani was credited with the goal after her shot ricocheted off Ghana defender Susan Ama Duah into the roof of the net.

Alice Kusi put Ghana back in front with a penalty in the 63rd minute, and late goals from Evelyn Badu and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah sealed the win.

Moment of the Day: Refiloe Jane's goal was the most impressive of the four for Banyana. Her free-kick was placed perfectly with just enough swerve to ensure the goalkeeper could not get a firm enough hand on it to keep the shot out.

Player of the Day: Lebo Ramalepe has been the most consistent player for Banyana through the tournament, and she got on the scoresheet with a perfectly placed strike that kick-started South Africa's win.