Manchester City have signed a 10-year contract extension with kit manufacturer Puma that will take their partnership to 2035, the club announced on Tuesday.

Sources have told ESPN that the deal will be worth up to £1 billion ($1.3bn), in the form of £100 million per-year which is a marked increase from their previous agreement of £65m a year, signed in 2019.

The deal is set to break the record for kit manufacturer agreements for English clubs, trumping Manchester United's 10-year £900m deal with adidas signed in 2023.

Man City have been with Puma since 2019 -- since then they have won six Premier League titles. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

"We joined forces with Puma with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations." Ferran Soriano, chief executive officer of City Football Group (CFG), said. "We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons."

Puma are partners with other CFG clubs including Melbourne City, Girona, Palermo and Mumbai City.

"Puma have seamlessly integrated into our organisation, and we've enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally. Today's renewal and extension solidifies our relationship and projects it to an even brighter future," Soriano said.

Man City were knocked out of the Club World Cup at the round of 16 stage by Al Hilal, They are scheduled to return to first-team action in a pre-season friendly against fellow CFG club Palermo on Aug. 9.

Meanwhile, City have announced the addition of Kolo Touré to their backroom staff. He had served as assistant manager alongside Pep Guardiola during the Club World Cup and now joins the club's staff on a permanent basis.

