Flower Power! Wrexham unveil bright new 2025-26 away kit

With high-profile celebrity ownership, a squad speckled with ex-Premier League talent and the momentum of three consecutive promotions behind them, Wrexham look well poised to make a decent fist of life in the Championship in the 2025-26 season.

As documented by the hit FX/Disney+ series "Welcome To Wrexham," the Welsh club have powered their way up three divisions from the National League to the cusp of the Premier League in the space of just four years since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over.

The Red Dragons are about to kick off their first season back in the English second tier since 1981-82. As such, they have unveiled a set of new retro-style kits that are tinged with tasteful 1980s details.

Recently they released their new home jersey which featured a centralized club crest in a nod to the shirt worn by the likes of Joey Jones, Dixie McNeil and Gareth Davies more than 40 years ago.

However, that kit launch was then co-opted by Welsh rivals Swansea City who -- in a move that no one could have predicted -- enlisted Snoop Dogg to help unveil their own new jersey and also aim a dig at Wrexham in the process.

On Tuesday, fans got to see the accompanying away kit for 2025-26 in action for the first time as coach Phil Parkinson's team took on A-League side Sydney FC in the second match of their preseason tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Wrexham's new away kit takes its inspiration from the daffodil, the flower which serves as a national symbol of pride and optimism for Wales. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The kit is inspired by the country of Wales itself, specifically the daffodil which is a national symbol of pride and optimism.

Much like the springtime flower, the kit is bright yellow and green in an alternative color palette first adopted by Wrexham in the late 1980s and worn regularly ever since.

Completing the picture is a neat polo collar, fine pinstriping and the words "Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau/Land of My Fathers" (the name of the Welsh national anthem) applied in both Welsh and English via taping inside the neckline.

Wrexham had won the first match of the tour against Melbourne Victory 3-0, but they couldn't make a double Down Under as they fell 2-1 to Sydney at Allianz Stadium. They will soon travel to New Zealand to take on Wellington Phoenix on Saturday.