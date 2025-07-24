Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia for an initial fee of €15 million (£13m).

Sources have told ESPN that the 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal to June 2030 with the option for a further 12 months.

ESPN has also been told the fee could rise to something in the region of €20m if all performance-related add-ons are met.

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

- Will Martín Zubimendi be Arsenal's answer to Rodri?

Mosquera becomes Arsenal's fifth summer signing after Martín Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga with their total outlay in the region of £140m.

Mosquera flew out to Singapore to join up with the Arsenal squad on tour in Asia after negotiations led by sporting director Andrea Berta, with manager Mikel Arteta also involved in discussions.

He made 90 appearances for Valencia and sources have told ESPN that Mosquera is viewed internally as one of the brightest young defensive talents in Europe, primarily as a right-sided player but with an ability to play anywhere across the back line.