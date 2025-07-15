Open Extended Reactions

ZURICH, Switzerland -- England star Leah Williamson said the day they won Euro 2022 was as happy as she's ever been, but the competitive spirit in the group means England are desperate for further success as they prepare for their Euro 2025 quarterfinal with Sweden in Zurich on Thursday.

Williamson, 28, captained England in 2022, but sat out the World Cup in 2023 with an ACL injury. That experience led to her feeling anxious leading into these Euros as she wanted to captain England into another major competition.

Williamson sits alongside the late great Bobby Moore as one of two captains to lead England to victory in a major tournament, but she's desperate for continued success.

"I think it drives us because of the mentality of the team and we're all in the same boat," Williamson said.

"I think that's what drives me. The team in 2022 was special to go on that journey with and I'll be forever proud to have been part of that squad, but we don't want it to be the only one. So naturally, [further success] is a constant driver.

"You want to do more, you always wanna do more. I'd like to say that on that day [in the final against Germany] I felt as happy as I ever felt and that probably would've been enough for me. But you start the next day, it creeps around and everybody wants more all the time.

"I wasn't in Australia either. And I think that level of being so close and constantly feeling like we have the potential and trying to get it out of ourselves, I think that's why we always say about how we'll work as hard as we can and we'll do as everything we can to keep our dreams sort of up there."

Thursday's match sees both sides come together at a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2022 when they played each other in the semifinal in Sheffield.

England won that match 4-0, but Williamson says that result will have absolutely no bearing on this week's quarterfinal clash and it's not a game she reminds her Arsenal teammate Stina Blackstenius of.

"I haven't spoken to [Stina] about it," Williamson said. "Stina is an incredibly powerful footballer. She's really intelligent with her runs. She's a great player and she has been for many years now. Her experience speaks for itself.

"When you come up against a team where you had a previous fixture like that, you will always remember it. But so much has happened since. It's two very different teams now compared to that night [in 2022]. I haven't spoken to her about it. We've played each other twice since -- and last year -- so for us, it seems like a long time ago. Maybe for them too."

And Williamson is wary of the threats Sweden pose.

"We've spoken about Sweden's previous tournament history -- it's incredible. They're, they're relentless when it comes to tournament football. They're just a very organized team. They work hard, we know their characteristics so it'll be tough," she said.

"They work so well together. [They] don't necessarily have to have a crazy standout threat here or here because everybody plays their role. They are hard to prepare for in that sense. Their discipline of wanting to complete the job on the pitch makes them a dangerous side."

And Williamson joked songs from Swedish band Abba will be temporarily removed from England's playlist. Their song "Does Your Mother Know?" was one of the team's theme songs from 2022.

"I mean it worked for us in 2022, so I don't want to banish Abba completely," Williamson said.