Euro 2025: Sweden vs England - How to watch, time, teams news

England didn't just enter the quarterfinals at Euro 2025 as much as they stormed into it. The Lionesses' 6-1 win over Wales in their final group-stage game saw them become the joint second-highest scorers in the tournament with 11 goals.

After a faltering start to the tournament, Sarina Wiegman's side appear to be peaking at the right time.

Attempting to arrest their momentum are Sweden, who cruised through the group stage undefeated and are fresh off a 4-1 dismantling of Germany.

This quarterfinal clash in Zurich promises to be a high-octane affair. Here's everything you need to know about it.

How to Watch:

The game will be broadcast on BBC One in the UK. ESPN will also be running a live blog for the match.

Key Details:

Date: Thursday, July 17 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

Referee: Marta Huerta De Aza

VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez

How did they reach the quarterfinals:

Beth Mead came off the bench to score in England's drubbing of Wales. Getty

England faced the prospect of a group-stage exit following their 2-1 defeat to France in their tournament opener. But comprehensive wins over the Dutch and Wales saw them finish second in Group D.

Sweden are unbeaten at Euro 2025 and wrapped up a perfect group-stage showing with a statement 4-1 win over Germany. They have conceded the fewest goals (1) at the tournament so far and are the fourth-highest scorers with eight goals.

Opposition player to watch:

Stina Blackstenius wrote herself into Arsenal folklore after scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final in May. The mercurial forward has carried her form into the Euros, and opened the scoring for Sweden in the wins over Poland and Germany.

Keeping her quiet on Thursday will be high on England's to-do list for the quarterfinal.

"I haven't spoken to [Stina] about it," Engand captain and Arsenal teammate Leah Williamson said in a pre-match news conference.

"Stina is an incredibly powerful footballer. She's really intelligent with her runs. She's a great player and she has been for many years now. Her experience speaks for itself."

Head to Head:

The two sides faced eachother in the semifinal of Euro 2022, where England romped to a 4-0 win. But in the three years since, their two meetings have ended in draws.

Overall, Sweden hold the edge with five wins as compared to England's three.

Meet the Lionesses:

