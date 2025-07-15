Open Extended Reactions

The Major League Soccer Players Association reached an agreement with the league to secure an increase in the percentage of prize money received from the FIFA Club World Cup, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement had stated that players receive 50% of money from outside tournaments with a cap of $1 million. A source with knowledge of the discussions previously told ESPN that a revised proposal from MLS committed to granting players on the three participating teams 20% of the performance-related payments for wins, draws and round advancement.

The two parties failed to reach an agreement prior to the start of the tournament despite ongoing discussions, before signing a new portion of the CBA on June 27.

The new terms see MLS compensate players with a minimum 40% increase over the previous $1 million and 30% of all Club World Cup performance-based prize money without any cap on the achievable amount, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN.

The agreement was first reported by The Athletic.

"This agreement provides meaningful enhancements that go well beyond what is required by our CBA and deliver substantial value to the players," said MLS chief communications officer Dan Courtemanche.

According to FIFA, each Concacaf club earned $9.55 million for participating in the tournament with an additional $1 million per draw, $2 million per win and $7.5 million awarded to those that qualified to the round of 16. Teams could've earned more had they advanced to later stages of the competition.

Lionel Messi's goal gave Inter Miami the only win for an MLS team at the FIFA Club World Cup. Getty Images

Inter Miami players earned a total of $4.7 million from the competition -- $1.25 million for participating, $1.2 million for their group-stage performance and $2.25 million for qualifying to the round of 16.

Miami was the only MLS team to record a victory in the competition -- with a 2-1 win over FC Porto -- and the only MLS team to reach the knockout phase, where it lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Seattle Sounders players earned $1.25 million for participating in the competition and $150,000 from the group stage after losing all three games.

LAFC, meanwhile, received the $1.25 million for participating, $250,000 for beating Club America in the qualification playoff and an additional $300,000 from the group stage, where it recorded one draw and two losses.

Additionally, MLS also awarded each team $750,000 in General Allocation Money prior to the start of the season.

These terms will not apply for the next Club World Cup, with the competition set to be played again in 2029 and the current CBA expiring in 2028.