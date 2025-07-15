Open Extended Reactions

Championship side Derby County has signed Charlotte FC and United States striker Patrick Agyemang, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

The fee is in the neighborhood of $7 million, which ESPN reported in in June.

Agyemang, 24, recently helped the U.S. finish second in the 2025 Gold Cup with two goals across six appearances.

In his third year with Charlotte in MLS, the striker has scored six goals and added one assist through 16 appearances in 2025. Across 59 regular season matches since 2023, Agyemang has scored 17 times for Charlotte.

With a new forward bolstering the attack, Derby County will look to improve on its 19th place finish last season, which was just one point out of the relegation zone.