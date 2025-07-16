Open Extended Reactions

ZURICH -- Chloe Kelly is hoping the "positive clicks" clique will send England to Euro 2025 glory as she revealed the origins of the celebration seen during their win over Wales on Sunday.

With Sarina Wiegman having kept the same starting line-up for two matches running, the substitutes, or "finishers" have developed their own motivational tool where they click their fingers to motivate one another.

"We were all snapping [our fingers] as a little bit of our motivation and energy among each other," Beth Mead said after she scored in that 6-1 win over Wales.

Both Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones, who scored England's sixth, ran over to the bench after they scored, and the substitutes crowded around the goalscorers, clicking their fingers.

It led to the bemusement of some. Keira Walsh didn't have an explanation for it after the match, while Kelly revealed that Georgia Stanway was also in the dark when she was asking Walsh on the coach what the clicking was about.

The group have their own WhatsApp group too, but it's all part of the squad's way to keep everyone motivated and on the same page: From those who will play every match, to those unlikely to feature.

England face Sweden in the Euro 2025 quarterfinals on Thursday. Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"We have a group chat, 'the finishers' as you call it and the 'positive clicks' we call it," Kelly said: "On the bench before the [Wales] game we were all clicking and everyone was like, 'What are they doing?' We said, 'If one of us comes on and scores then let's do that as our celebration.'"

The group was started by Maya Le Tissier and its origins were to share photographs of the celebrations.

"We work really hard on the training pitch and in the gym," Kelly said. "It sometimes goes unnoticed but it's about sticking together, being at our best for when we are called upon and training hard to get the best out of each other. We also need to make sure the girls starting are fully prepared. We've got a great group of girls."

Women's Euro 2025: Bracket, results and fixtures schedule

Kit ranking: Which Euro 2025 team has the most style?

How every team qualified for the quarterfinals

England used their bench brilliantly in their charge to the Euro 2022 title, and it's proving to be a valuable tool this time around too.

"We support each other very well as a 23," Kelly said. "It's about what it takes to win a tournament and that's what we're trying to do. In football sometimes cliques are negative but [this is] definitely a positive clique.

"I was saying to Lotte [Wubben-Moy] throughout the tournaments that we've been playing in, whether that was the home Euros, Australia [2023 World Cup] or here, the group of finishers have been incredible, supporting the team that are playing and being ready for your moment.

"It's been really nice to see that as a consistent thing with England -- the finishers being ready for their moment and taking it when it comes but also absolutely grafting.

"Whether you're a starter or a finisher, coming onto the pitch you know your role and you try to execute it as best as possible and everyone is ready to step onto the pitch and try to give their all for their country and hopefully fans at home can see that. The girls that start the game do that as well so it's the whole group of 23 players being ready to do their job and get things over the line for the team."