Open Extended Reactions

Rodrigo De Paul is set to join Inter Miami from Atlético Madrid on a loan deal to make the move permanent, sources have told ESPN.

The Argentina midfielder will arrive in MLS on a short-term contract with the possibility to pen a multiyear deal with the club. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas traveled to Madrid earlier this month to initiate negotiations between the two parties.

The signing of De Paul stands as part of a larger vision from Inter Miami to expand the club's depth and quality on and off the pitch.

The midfielder now leaves Atlético Madrid with one year left on his contract, making him a free agent in June 2026.

De Paul will not be one of Miami's designated players initially, as the team's three spots are held by Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Should a DP position become available at the end of his loan, Inter Miami can sign the player to a larger deal.

As for Messi's future in Miami, sources previously told ESPN that contract negotiations between he and the club are ongoing, with both parties interested in continuing the relationship on the field beyond 2025.

Mas told ESPN in June that conversations to extend Busquets' contract with Inter Miami have not begun, but the door remains open to the player.

News of De Paul's arrival comes after Inter Miami's participation at the Club World Cup, where they finished in second place in the group stage, before losing to tournament runner-ups Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

The team is back in action in MLS since losing in the CWC and will participate in the Leagues Cup on July 30.

De Paul was part of the Argentina side who won the 2022 World Cup as well as the Copa América in 2021 and 2024.

He moved to the Spanish capital in July 2021 from Serie A side Udinese in a €35 million ($40.6 million) deal and has made 187 appearances in that period, scoring 14 goals and assisting 26 times.

ESPN soccer reporter Adriana Garcia contributed to this story.