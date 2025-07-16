Nedum Onuoha discusses if Chelsea can build off their Club World Cup success once the Premier League starts back up. (1:29)

Bournemouth have signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Petrovic joined Chelsea from MLS side New England Revolution for £14m ($18.7m) two years ago and impressed in the second half of the season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Enzo Maresca decided Robert Sanchez was the No.1 last season though, which saw Petrovic loaned out to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

There, the 25-year-old was on top form, keeping 10 clean sheets in 31 matches.

That form saw him named Strasbourg player of the season as they finished seventh to secure Europa Conference League football.

Bournemouth have signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Petrovic, who has seven Serbia caps, looked like he may fight to start at Chelsea again this season but was not even included in their Club World Cup squad, effectively ending his time at Stamford Bridge.

Upon making the move to the Vitality Stadium, he said: "I came to Bournemouth because I want to grow and I want to play at the best level.

"Together with this club, with these facilities, I think we can achieve it. I want to help the team get the results, improve every day and be a better player."

Petrovic fills the vacant goalkeeper position after Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan deal was not made permanent, with the Spaniard instead joining Arsenal.

He is the second signing for Andoni Iraola this summer, following left back Adrien Truffert's arrival from Rennes.