Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri has signed a new long-term deal at the north London club.

He follows fellow teen Myles Lewis-Skelly in committing his future to Arsenal.

Nwaneri impressed last year in a major breakthrough season at Arsenal, in which the versatile midfielder scored nine goals and assisted twice in 37 appearances in all competitions.

"Signing this contract means everything to me. I see this as my first real season in men's senior football, as part of the squad in the changing room," Nwaneri said in a statement.

Ethan Nwaneri made his Arsenal debut at just 15-years-old. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I'm so excited for what I can bring to the team, I want to help us win as much as possible and bring happiness and glory to the club. This is where I feel at home."

He joined Arsenal aged eight, rising through the ranks alongside Lewis-Skelly, and playing for the under-18 side when aged just 14.

He broke the record for the youngest ever player to appear in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute against Brentford, when aged just 15 years and 181 days in September 2022.

Nwaneri has also represented England from under-16 all the way to under-21 level and was a part of the squad that won the U21 Euros in Slovakia this year.