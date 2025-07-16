Open Extended Reactions

D.C. United named Rene Weiler as their new head coach on Wednesday, six days after firing Troy Lesesne.

Weiler, 51, has been managing clubs in his native Switzerland as well as Germany, Belgium, Egypt and Japan since 2009.

Most recently, he guided Swiss Super League side Servette FC to the Swiss Cup title in 2024. He took over as the club's sporting director in June 2024.

"Rene is a tactician with a proven ability to implement a clear and disciplined playing style, and to adapt that system to bring the best out of his players," D.C. general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a news release.

"He builds teams that are organized, aggressive out of possession, and purposeful in attack. That style reflects the identity we're working to establish at D.C. United.

"His experience developing talent and demanding high standards makes him the ideal leader to guide this project. We're excited to welcome him to the club and fully support his vision for what this team can become."

Rene Weiler was most recently in charge of Servette. Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Weiler's teams have won six titles, including the 2016-17 Belgian Pro League with Anderlecht and the 2019-20 Egyptian Premier League with Al Ahly.

"This is a club with a proud history and a passionate fanbase, and I believe strongly in the project taking shape here," Weiler said. "The foundation that has been put in place gives me real confidence in what we can build.

"There is important work ahead, but I'm excited to help lead D.C. United back to where it belongs, competing for championships."

Currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, D.C. are in danger of missing the MLS Cup Playoffs for a sixth straight season.

Lesesne compiled a record of 18-26-17 across all competitions before being sacked on July 10. Academy director Kevin Flanagan served as interim coach.