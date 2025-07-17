The ESPN FC crew react to the scenes between Luis Enrique and the Chelsea squad after the Club World Cup final. (1:30)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is a target for Manchester City and Bayern Munich, while Chelsea are interested in signing Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: De Paul to join Miami on loan from Atleti

- 'Great club legend' Vázquez's time in Madrid over

- Nico Williams explains 10-year Athletic extension

Gianluigi Donnarumma has just one year remaining on his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City and Bayern Munich are interested in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Nicolò Schira. The 26-year-old is yet to reach an agreement over a new contract with PSG and is entering the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes. As such, both City and Bayern are keeping close tabs on the Italy No. 1's situation as each of them are looking to sign a top replacement for their long-serving goalkeepers, respectively Ederson and Manuel Neuer.

- Chelsea have made Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers their top priority this summer, reports The Sun. The Blues are believed to be willing to "push the boat out" to secure the 22-year-old England international's signature, amid belief that an offer worth in the region of £80 million would be required to persuade the Villans to part ways with one of their key players. The deal could take until August to progress, with both clubs taking extra care to remain aligned with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

- Juventus are advancing on a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Bianconeri are said to have held "positive talks" with the Red Devils as well as the 25-year-old's representatives, and they are expected to push forward with their approach for him after they finalise a move away for winger Nico González. Sancho was on loan last season at Chelsea, where he scored three goals and provided four assists in 31 Premier League matches.

- Negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United are continuing as the Blaugrana look to find a solution to sign forward Marcus Rashford, Nicolò Schira reports. The LaLiga side have made a loan offer that includes a conditional mandatory clause to become permanent, despite the Red Devils looking to offload him permanently for €45m this summer. Meanwhile, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juventus could join the race for the 27-year-old, after they made an enquiry for him on Wednesday.

- A move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is being considered by Aston Villa, reports the Daily Mail. The Premier League club are said to have "registered their interest" in the 21-year-old, but they could face competition from both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also watching his situation at Old Trafford. Garnacho remains keen on playing in England's top flight amid recent interest from Napoli and Atlético Madrid, and it is said that the Red Devils would prefer to move him on permanently rather than explore a potential loan deal.

EXPERT TAKE

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Canada international Olivia Smith on a long-term contract, with sources telling ESPN that it is a world-record fee and the first £1m transfer in women's football. Read

OTHER RUMORS

- Brentford have raised their valuation of forward Bryan Mbeumo to £70m as Manchester United remain in negotiations for the 25-year-old. (The Guardian)

- Chelsea are lining up a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United are willing to part ways with winger Antony if they receive an offer worth in the region of £50m. (UOL)

- Several Premier League clubs are tracking Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, but AC Milan are no longer in the race for him. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bayern Munich defensive midfielder João Palhinha wants to stay at the Allianz Arena after he was recently on the radar of Arsenal. (Bild)

- Stuttgart have turned down an offer worth €55m from Bayern Munich for striker Nick Woltemade. (Christian Falk)

- Roma have made an offer worth €30m for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos, while Benfica are also linked with interest in the Colombia international. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Italy forward Mateo Retegui will undergo a medical on Thursday in Madrid before signing a four-year contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah in a €67m transfer from Atalanta. (Sky Italia)

- AC Milan remain interested in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. (L'Equipe)

- Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United are tracking Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Calciomercato)

- Sunderland are continuing to work on a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, while they are also looking at Napoli's Frank Zambo-Anguissa. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on signing Fluminense winger Jhon Arias. (UOL)

- Burnley have seen their £10m offer for Watford forward Mamadou Doumbia rejected. (Watford Observer)

- Talks are ongoing between Nottingham Forest and Real Mallorca regarding a deal for defender Pablo Maffeo. (Marca)

- An agreement worth €40m has been agreed between Napoli and Bologna for winger Dan Ndoye. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Negotiations took place on Wednesday between Leeds United and Hoffenheim for midfielder Anton Stach, with the Bundesliga club demanding an offer worth €20m plus bonuses. (Florian Plettenberg)