Liverpool have opened talks to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, sources told ESPN.

The Premier League champions have been assessing their options as they look to strengthen their front line, with uncertainty remaining over the future of forward Darwin Núñez.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Liverpool turned down a €67.5 million (£78.5m) bid for Luis Díaz from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool enquired about Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this week, although they never submitted a formal offer after being told he was unavailable.

Liverpool have now turned their attention to Ekitike, who had been linked with Newcastle, with a bid expected to follow in the coming days.

