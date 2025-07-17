Take a look at the numbers behind Switzerland's 1-1 draw against Finland to secure their spot in the Euro 2025 quarterfinals at their home tournament. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage said facing world champions Spain in Friday's European Championship quarterfinal in Bern is the biggest challenge of her managerial career to date.

Hosts Switzerland are ranked 23rd in the world and squeezed into the last eight thanks to a stoppage time equaliser against Finland in their final group game.

Favourites Spain, meanwhile, scored 14 goals in victories over Portugal, Belgium and Italy as they breezed through to the knockout rounds in impressive fashion.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

"I would day this is the biggest [challenge] ever, playing against the world champions, on home soil, in a quarterfinal -- this is the moment," said Sundhage, who has previously coached the United States, Brazil and her native Sweden.

"Put three things together: 'world champions,' 'Spain,' because everyone talks about the way Spain are playing, and then 'quarterfinal.' It makes this so special and you have to grab that moment.

"It will be difficult. It's not only about each individual player, but about being together. And if that togetherness works, we do have a chance."

Pia Sundhage has led Switzerland to their first-ever Euros quarterfinal. Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

To motivate her players, Sundhage has shown them footage of Switzerland's 1-0 over Spain at the men's World Cup in 2010, a competition Spain went on to win in South Africa. She said the idea came from former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou, who is now part of her staff.

"We try to share stories," she said. "Even in our bubble, things have been happening previously in Switzerland. That was an idea from Johan [to show them the 2010 game].

"He was talking about it in a very emotional way. We showed some videos. There are stories we would like to happen again, sharing stories brings us together, but it also brings us energy and the mindset that it is possible."

- Switzerland's late show captures the imagination of the country

- Euro 2025 Power Rankings: Spain favorites, England a close second

- Lia's Switzerland: Euro 2025 hosts' captain is an inspiration

Sundhage has also told her squad the story of the Miracle of Bern, with Friday's venue the Wankdorf Stadium the scene of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup final history in 1954 when West Germany beat a Hungary side who had thumped them 8-3 in the group stages.

Switzerland will also benefit from a partisan home crowd, with the support for the hosts throughout the tournament exceeding expectations and driving the team on to score late goals in the group stage games against Iceland and Finland.

"With an enthusiastic crowd boosting the team, it makes it so much more fun," Sundhage added. "Women's football deserves this. It's really something special.

"I also believe [the support] is important before but also afterwards. During the game, you play the game, but before and after it means a lot, and I think Switzerland have done a fantastic job, looking at the stadiums. You have to be there, that's the best line."