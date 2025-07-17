Open Extended Reactions

Sverre Nypan is the latest addition to Pep Guardiola's side this summer. Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images

Manchester City have announced the signing of Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.

The highly-rated teenager has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Sources had told ESPN that the 18-year-old had previously drawn strong interest from Arsenal in January.

Nypan has made 70 appearances for Rosenborg since making his first-team debut at the age of 15. He has registered 14 goals and 11 assists.

"I am incredibly happy and proud to have joined Manchester City," he said in a statement.

"It's a dream for any young footballer to become part of this club and to join such a group of world class talent.

"I am still very young with a lot to learn but the chance to be coached by Pep Guardiola, the best manager in the world, will only help me to become a better player.

"There is already a special connection between Norway and Manchester City through Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb, and I am very proud to have become the latest Norwegian player to have joined the club."

Nypan is City's fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli.