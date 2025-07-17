        <
          Euro 2025: Sweden vs England - live updates

          play
          Kelly: 'Everyone is ready for their moment' (1:28)

          Chloe Kelly speaks ahead of England's quarterfinal against Sweden in the Women's European Championship. (1:28)

          • Shubi Arun
          Jul 17, 2025, 05:59 PM

          England and Sweden's last meeting in the Euros came in the semifinals in 2022, where the Lionesses ran out as 4-0 winners.

          Sarina Wiegman's side will be hoping for a repeat performance on Thursday night but this isn't the same Sweden side from four year ago.

          Sweden come into the clash as group-winners, with a spotless record that also included a 4-1 win over Germany. The Lionesses' tournament pedigree might see them go into the quarterfinal as favourites, but Sweden have been one of the best teams at Euro 2025 so far.

          Tune in for all the updates from Zurich in what promises to be a fascinating battle.