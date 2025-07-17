Open Extended Reactions

England and Sweden's last meeting in the Euros came in the semifinals in 2022, where the Lionesses ran out as 4-0 winners.

Sarina Wiegman's side will be hoping for a repeat performance on Thursday night but this isn't the same Sweden side from four year ago.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Sweden come into the clash as group-winners, with a spotless record that also included a 4-1 win over Germany. The Lionesses' tournament pedigree might see them go into the quarterfinal as favourites, but Sweden have been one of the best teams at Euro 2025 so far.

Tune in for all the updates from Zurich in what promises to be a fascinating battle.