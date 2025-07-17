Open Extended Reactions

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí is grateful to have swapped a hospital bed for a European Championship quarterfinal after recovering from viral meningitis to make the tournament.

Back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí was taken ill the week before Spain's opener against Portugal and her participation in the finals appeared to be in doubt.

However, she made a remarkable recovery to feature in all three group games for La Roja and is set to start Friday's last eight showdown against hosts Switzerland in Bern.

- Swiss boss: Spain QF biggest challenge of career

- How Spain's quiet superstar, Caldentey, stepped out of the shadows

- Women's Euro 2025 bracket, results and fixtures schedule

"I never thought I wouldn't be here," she said in a news conference ahead of the game. "You know me, my mentality, the hunger I have to be involved in these moments, in these tournaments.

"What happened was unexpected. I felt good, I was training well and then, suddenly, I am in hospital. It was something new for me, and it was really frustrating.

"At the time, it is tough because there are five days until the Euros and you're in hospital. There were moments when I suffered, but luckily I can say I am now about to play a quarterfinal and I'm not in hospital, so I am grateful for that."

Aitana Bonmatí is ready to play her part for Spain in their quarterfinal with Switzerland. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona's Bonmatí came off the bench in Spain's wins against Portugal and Belgium before starting against Italy. She says it's been difficult having to watch on from the outside at times, but assures she's completely recovered now.

"I am 100% fit," she added. "My return to action has been gradual after coming out of hospital. It's been tough to manage it because it's not normal for me, but I have learned a lot and I feel good."

World champions Spain are the favourites to win the Euros in Switzerland, but they are also looking to break new ground as they go into Friday's game against the hosts at the Wankdorf Stadium.

They have never previously made the semifinals of the competition and it was at this stage three years ago, against the hosts England, that they were eliminated last time.

"For us, the challenge is to keep making history," Bonmatí said. "We have the chance to reach the semifinal of a tournament we've never previously gone that far in."

With Bonmatí fit, Spain have no injury concerns heading into the game, although there is a doubt over who will play in goal, with Barça's Cata Coll, who has recovered from tonsillitis, expected to replace Adriana Nanclares.

"You will have to wait until tomorrow," coach Montse Tomé said when asked which of the two would get the nod between the posts.