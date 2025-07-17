Lamine Yamal speaks about following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona as Barcelona's No. 10. (0:43)

Barcelona expect to close a deal for Thiago Alcantara to return to the club as part of coach Hansi Flick's staff in the coming weeks, various sources have told ESPN.

Thiago, who came through the club's academy, helped Flick get to grips with life in Barcelona as part of the German manager's team when he first took over last summer.

However, the former Spain international left the role after just over a month as bureaucratic issues forced him to return to Liverpool, where he had his residency after ending his playing career at the English club.

Since his return to Barcelona, he has been waiting for an offer to re-join Flick's staff, but the Catalan club's financial fair play issues have delayed his permanent appointment.

Sources say Barça are currently working on a series of deals which will give them the required salary space to bring Thiago back.

Thiago played under Flick at Bayern Munich and was an important figure as the German club won the treble in 2020.

The 34-year-old will now continue his relationship as one of Flick's assistants, with a particular focus on helping the young players coming through adapt to what the former Germany boss demands from his players.

After coming through the ranks at La Masia, Barça's youth academy, Thiago went on to make 101 appearances for the first team before joining Bayern Munich in 2013.

He left Bayern for Liverpool in 2020, but injuries disrupted his spell at Anfield and after making 98 appearances for the English side he announced his early retirement from the game in 2024.