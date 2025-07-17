Open Extended Reactions

ZURICH -- As Smilla Holmberg's final missed penalty flew into the Zurich air, the entire England squad raced towards goalkeeper Hannah Hampton in celebration. Manager Sarina Wiegman stayed near the bench and jumped into her assistant Arjan Veurink's arms. Moments later, a bloodied Hampton [thanks to an earlier collision that left her with a bloody nose] was submerged under the other 22 England players as the Lionesses used all nine of their lives to progress past Sweden on penalties to reach the semifinals of Euro 2025 on Thursday.

"It was hard," Wiegman said afterwards. "One of the hardest games I've ever watched. Very emotional. We could've been out four or five times during the game."

For so much of the match, England were poor; Sweden should have had the score tied by the 70th minute as they were given the freedom of Zurich and pounced on simple mistakes at the back to go 2-0 up after 25 minutes thanks to Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius.

England's defence was porous, the midfield nonexistent, the passes loose. The team looked bereft, listless and were outplayed by a quick, pressing team that brought physicality. They had Hampton to thank for keeping them in it on the stroke of halftime as she made a wonderful save from Fridolina Rolfö.

- Nine misses? England vs. Sweden had the weirdest penalty shootout ever

- Women's Euro 2025 bracket, results and fixtures schedule

Sweden were in total control and educated England with a lesson similar to the one France subjected them to in the opening game of the tournament. The clamor from the stands was to make changes; what they needed was the injection of life from the substitutions and a change of formation. England had been here before.

In 2022, it was the impact of Ella Toone and Alessia Russo off the bench who shifted the balance of power in matches on their way to the title. Then, at the 2023 World Cup, they used 3-5-2 for the first time under Wiegman on route to the final. And that Plan B shifted the balance of power back into England's favor inside 103 seconds against Sweden.

First, Beth Mead, Michelle Agyemang and Esme Morgan were introduced on 70 minutes, then Chloe Kelly was brought on eight minutes later and made an immediate impact. Kelly's deep cross found Lucy Bronze (who had spent most of the first half chasing shadows) at the far post to nod home in the 79th minute. Less two minutes later, Kelly was involved again as her cross caused havoc in the box and Agyemang, 19, netted the equalizer from close range.

England believed they could push for the winner, and had the momentum, but couldn't get over the line inside 90 minutes as Russo had a goal-bound shot blocked. Extra time beckoned, and that was Sweden's as the tempo ebbed out of the game and captain Leah Williamson left the pitch with an injury. But the Lionesses held firm for a penalty shootout.

Hannah Hampton celebrates with super-sub Chloe Kelly. Pascal Kesselmark/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Penalties are a cruel way to decide a match, but this one was shambolic, and both teams did their best to get knocked out. In a frantic spell, nine efforts went wide or were saved, and Sweden had two chances to win the match: First, goalkeeper Jennifer Falk ballooned her effort over the bar. In sudden death, Sofia Jakobsson had hers saved onto the post by Hampton.

It was down to Bronze to slot what proved to be the winning penalty, and she powered her shot straight down the middle. In her seventh major tournament, Bronze delivered again. And when Holmberg missed hers into the night sky, pandemonium ensued.

Sweden should have won. England had chances late, but Sweden were the dominant force and will look at this as a massive opportunity missed. The Lionesses will call this "proper England" -- a performance of grit and determination but basically clinging on by your claws -- and Hampton personified this.

Before the tournament, the Chelsea goalkeeper was thrust reluctantly in the headlines when Mary Earps' shocking retirement created an unwanted narrative. She stayed calm, but also showed the vulnerability expected of a goalkeeper heading into her first tournament as a No. 1 when she said: "It's hard when you see English fans not want you in goal."

In Zurich on Thursday night, there wasn't a single England fan who wouldn't have wanted her there.

During normal time, her repeated saves kept England in the match, and by the time the penalty shootout came, she had already changed out of one bloodied top thanks to a midair collision with teammate Alex Greenwood and continued in between the sticks with her nose plugged and blood still streaming down.

play 0:33 England fans celebrate penalty shootout win vs. Sweden Fans at Boxpark Wembley celebrate England's quarterfinal win over Sweden at the Women's European Championship.

With the help of Hampton's performance, England somehow plucked a victory from a match they should've lost. "The fans were cheering nonstop," the goalkeeper said afterwards. "It helps you get that little bit of an edge over them and stretch a little extra for each dive. They were definitely behind me, and I really appreciated all of the support."

England will be counting their blessings, but they have work to do ahead of Italy. Until the substitutions, Sweden dominated the match and England's back four looked unfamiliar. Any pass came laced with unpredictability, and the Lionesses looked lost, unable to find any attacking momentum.

In the end, England became the first team to overcome a two-goal deficit in a Euros knockout match to make the next round. And this was a victory for Hampton, Wiegman's judgement (again), luck, and the strength of self-belief.

There's something truly remarkable about this group and their ability to somehow wrestle matches back into their favor. But the analysis won't make comfortable viewing. They'll wait on the prognosis of Williamson's ankle injury, which forced her off in extra time, and Wiegman might have to do some surgery at the back.

But that can wait. For tonight, England can enjoy this. They can count themselves very fortunate.