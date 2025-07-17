Open Extended Reactions

Brazil players, including six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta, have criticised CONMEBOL and the organisers of the Women's Copa América in Ecuador for requiring teams to warm-up in confined indoor areas rather than on the pitch.

Images circulated on social media, before Brazil's dominant victory over Bolivia in their second Group B match on Tuesday, showed players from both teams warming up side-by-side in a confined area at the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda Stadium.

According to the tournament regulations, the measure was implemented to prevent damage to the pitch, which hosts two matches in a day during the group stage.

Marta, who returned from international retirement to participate in the continental tournament, voiced her frustration over the situation.

"It's been a long time since I played in a tournament here in South America, and we were saddened by these circumstances," the 39-year-old striker told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

"Athletes are expected to perform well and work hard, but we also have to demand a high level of organisation.

"There wasn't enough space for both teams, but both wanted to prepare. I really don't understand why we can't warm up on the pitch.

Marta and Brazil beat Bolivia in the Copa America Femenina on Wednesday in Ecuador. Getty Images

"This is a problem for us because it's very hot inside, on top of the altitude. We hope that CONMEBOL changes some things and improves the situation."

Coach Arthur Elias echoed Marta's concerns, emphasizing that the conditions pose risks to players.

"We shouldn't have to demand that those responsible for football do their job, just as the players do on the pitch and I do as a coach," he said.

"The issue of warm-ups worries me a lot. This is crucial for the players' health and for the match, because when both teams don't warm up on the pitch, they take longer to get going."

Midfielder Ary Borges directed criticism at CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez, highlighting the disparity between men's and women's tournaments.

"Even amateur matches are better organised than what we have here. Ask Alejandro if he could warm-up in a space measuring five or 10 metres and smelling of paint," she said.

"I think we had an example of this with the Men's Copa América, with its huge infrastructure. Why is the women's tournament having to deal with this kind of thing?

"This is something he needs to address, as president. I think we deserve better."

CONMEBOL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.