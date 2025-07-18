Sam Marsden reacts to England's penalty shootout win over Sweden that puts the holders in the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals. (1:00)

England forward Beth Mead admitted that the performance against Sweden, where The Lionesses won on penalties in the semi final of the Euros, was not up to standard, though praised the mentality of the team.

Sarina Wiegman's side was 2-0 down for most of the evening before two goals in three minutes sent the game to extra time. The sides were level after an added half and hour, but England snuck through to the semifinals on penalties.

Despite the poor performance, Mead praised the team's ability to overturn the game.

"Do I think it was still not good enough for our standards? Probably not. But we got ourselves in the game," Mead told reporters after the game. "We really stuck in and got, not the prettiest goals, but we put them in the back of the net, got ourselves back in the game and we've come away with a win there.

"I think maybe in the past you would've seen a team that crumbled. 2-0 down, I thought we came in at halftime, we were positive. We got around each other, both players on the pitch and the subs."

Mead was subbed on in the 70th minute, along with Chloe Kelly. The pair assisted the two goals England scored to get back into the game.

"Unfortunately getting these situations, it's not ideal. I thought we were sloppy first half. It wasn't a good performance from us," Mead added. "I think Sarina will tell you that's why you need your squad. People come on the pitch, they had to do different jobs."

The Arsenal winger admitted she had to play in two midfield positions and on the wing to fill gaps in the team as injuries and changes set in.

"Weirdly, it didn't feel chaotic," she added. "I think if Sarina asks you to do it, you do it and as a player, you back yourself. I mean myself, I've played a lot of years, why not change your position? But Sarina knows what she's doing, there's method in the madness and I think that showed today."

Defending Euros champion England will now prepare to take on Italy in the semifinals on July 22.