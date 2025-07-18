Who has won the Women's Euro? All-time soccer champions list

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA European Women's Championship, also known as the UEFA Women's Euro, is Europe's premier women's national team tournament. Founded in 1982 and first played in 1984, the competition features 16 national teams competing for prize money, bragging rights and one of the most iconic trophies in the sport. The event returned to its regular four-year cycle in 2025. Germany has dominated the tournament, winning a record eight championships, including six straight from 1995 to 2013.

England defeated Germany to take home the 2022 title. The triumph marked the first major competition victory for England's women. A new champion will be decided with the 2025 final on Sunday, July 27.

2022: England

2017: Netherlands

2013: Germany

2009: Germany

2005: Germany

2001: Germany

1997: Germany

1995: Germany

1993: Norway

1991: Germany

1989: West Germany

1987: Norway

1984: Sweden

