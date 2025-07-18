Who has won the Women's Euro? All-time soccer champions list

The UEFA European Women's Championship, also known as the UEFA Women's Euro, is Europe's premier women's national team tournament. Founded in 1982 and first played in 1984, the competition features 16 national teams competing for prize money, bragging rights and one of the most iconic trophies in the sport. The event returned to its regular four-year cycle in 2025. Germany has dominated the tournament, winning a record eight championships, including six straight from 1995 to 2013.
England defeated Germany to take home the 2022 title. The triumph marked the first major competition victory for England's women. A new champion will be decided with the 2025 final on Sunday, July 27.
Check out the all-time list of winners below.
2022: England
2017: Netherlands
2013: Germany
2009: Germany
2005: Germany
2001: Germany
1997: Germany
1995: Germany
1993: Norway
1991: Germany
1989: West Germany
1987: Norway
1984: Sweden
