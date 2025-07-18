Players with the most assists in a European soccer season

Open Extended Reactions

In soccer, an assist is credited to the player who makes the last pass that leads directly to a goal. It is a way to recognize a player's contribution to a goal, even if they weren't the goal scorer. Many of the most prolific passers in the history of the sport have laced up their cleats in at least one of the five major European soccer leagues (English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1).

Here is a list of the players with the most assists in a single season at the top level of European soccer:

Thomas Müller, 21 (2019-20)

Kevin De Bruyne, 20 (2019-20)

Lionel Messi, 20 (2019-20)

Thierry Henry, 20 (2002-03)

Thomas Müller, 19 (2020-21)

Kevin De Bruyne, 19 (2014-15)

Zvjezdan Misimović, 19 (2008-09)

Mohamed Salah, 18 (2024-25)

Kylian Mbappé, 18 (2021-22)

Thomas Müller, 18 (2021-22)

Kevin De Bruyne, 18 (2016-17)

Mesut Özil, 18 (2015-16)

Cesc Fàbregas, 18 (2014-15)

Lionel Messi, 18 (2014-15)

Frank Lampard, 18 (2004-05)

