Transfer rumors, news: Al Ahli make fresh move for Vinícius Júnior

Open Extended Reactions

A new approach for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is being prepared by Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli, while Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund is now on AC Milan's radar. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: United increase bid for Mbeumo to £70m

- Sources: Liverpool in talks to sign striker Ekitike

- Sources: Wolves agree to sign CWC star Jhon Arias

Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers was one of the best in the Premier League last season. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- The Saudi Pro League is again lining up a "world record" offer for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, according to talkSPORT. Officials are reportedly prepared to make an approach worth €350 million on behalf of Al Ahli for the 25-year-old, who would be offered a five-year deal worth €1 billion. Vinicius entered the final two years of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu this month, and there is optimism in Saudi Arabia that he could be tempted away from Los Blancos in the near future. The player has been chased by the Saudis for months.

- AC Milan have emerged as contenders to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Rossoneri have made an enquiry for the 22-year-old, as the Serie A club look to reinforce manager Massimiliano Allegri's attack after parting ways with both Luka Jovic and Tammy Abraham. Højlund arrived at Old Trafford for a fee of £72m in the summer of 2023, and previous reports have indicated that the Red Devils would be willing to accept an offer of £40m for him. He has been linked with Internazionale all summer, but now he could head to the San Siro club's arch rivals.

- A meeting has taken place between Barcelona and the representatives of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, according to Diario Sport. The Blaugrana have reportedly explored a potential move for the 22-year-old Netherlands international, but it is thought that his €70m valuation would make a deal difficult to pursue without offloading some players. Simons scored 10 goals while providing seven assists in 25 Bundesliga matches last season, and he is also attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League.

- A move for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi is being weighed up by Juventus, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 23-year-old is said to be a "dream" option for the Bianconeri, and he could be acquired with an offer worth €45m. Adeyemi, who directly contributed to 19 goals in 35 matches across all competitions last season, is seen as a preferred alternative to Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, with belief that his potential makes him a stronger fit for manager Igor Tudor's side.

- West Ham are looking at Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, according to talkSPORT. The Hammers have reportedly "registered their interest" in the 29-year-old, but he would need to accept a lower salary than his current £300,000-per-week contract. Uncertainty is surrounding Grealish's future after he was left out of manager Pep Guardiola's squad for the Club World Cup, while Everton are also monitoring his situation.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:06 Burley: Real Madrid need to keep Vinicius Jr. happy to be successful Craig Burley talks about the importance of Real Madrid's contract talks with Vinicius Junior.

OTHER RUMORS

- Galatasaray are set to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen after agreeing a deal worth a total of €75m. The agreement also includes a clause that prevents the Super Lig club from offloading the 26-year-old to a team in Italy for the next two years. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newcastle have no intention of accepting any offers for Alexander Isak, with the Magpies preparing a new contract proposal for him worth in excess of £200,000-per-week. (The Sun)

- AC Milan have identified Brighton left-back Pervis Estupiñán as a replacement for Theo Hernández. He has also been linked with Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Newcastle have turned their attention to Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, after pulling out of the race for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, who is set to join Liverpool. (The Athletic)

- Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is keen to make the switch to Juventus. An offer worth between €30m to €40m would be enough to land him. (Corriere Dello Sport)

- Lille have turned down offers of €27m from Sunderland and Bournemouth for defender Bafodé Diakité. The Ligue 1 club are open to parting ways with him for €40m. (L'Equipe)

- Parma are keen on Borussia Dortmund and USMNT winger Giovanni Reyna. (Nicolo Schira)

- Wrexham are lining up an approach worth £3m for Hull City centre-back Alfie Jones. (Daily Mail)

- Newcastle are in talks with Juventus regarding a move for centre-back Nicolò Savona. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Marseille are at the front of the queue for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid plans to sign him on a free transfer. (Ben Jacobs)

- Negotiations are now into the final stages as AS Roma look to seal a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Clubs in the Premier League, and Villarreal, are interested in Orlando City and USMNT right-back Alex Freeman. (Mike McGrath)

- Botafogo are keen on Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo. (UOL)

- AC Milan are in talks with Real Madrid regarding a deal for left-back Fran García. (Diario AS)

- Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar only wants to join Fenerbahce, with negotiations ongoing over a transfer fee. (Fabrizio Romano)